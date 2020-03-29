0 comments

#COVID19: Gov Sanwo-Olu gives out food items to households in indigent communities

The Press Secretary to the Lagos State Government Gboyega Akosile took to his Twitter account to announce that the Governor of Lagos State Jide Sanwo- Olu has set in motions to intervene in the fight to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

Akosile said that the Emergency food response stimulus package included Rice , garri , bread ,pepper and beans, stating that it was given out FREE to communities.

Gboyega tweeted earlier today

“To ensure food security in Lagos at this trying times , Gov @jidesanwoolu set in motion 2 interventions”

“Emergency Food response stimulus package( 1 pack contains 5kg rice/5kg garri/3kg beans/ 2 loaves of bread/ 200g dry pepper) given FREE to households in indigent communities “

