COVID19: Gov. Wike Orders Arrest Of 22 ExxonMobil Workers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has ordered the arrest of 22 ExxonMobil employees who entered Rivers State from neighbouring state, Akwa Ibom.

The oil workers violated the order of the Rivers State government which restricts movement into and out of the state.

While briefing journalists on Friday, April 17th, Wike who revealed that the COVID-19 statuses of the oil workers are yet to be ascertained, insisted that they will be charged to court.

He maintained that ensuring the people of Rivers State are protected from COVID-19 is his top priority.

According to the Governor, the 22 ExxonMobil employees have been quarantined in line with the COVID-19 identification and isolation protocol.