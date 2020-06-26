COVID19: Governor Okowa Self-Isolates After Daughter Contracts The Virus

There is panic in Delta State as the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his entire family have been advised to go on self-isolation after one of his daughters tested positive for COVID-19.
The daughter was among the 106 positive cases in the State which was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), last night.
The governor, who made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Friday, added that his decision follows laid-down procedures by health agencies.
The tweet reads: “Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days.We will continue to keep you all updated.”
Okowa, in a statement by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa’s spokesman, said he will undergo self-isolation alongside members of his family.
Ifeajika reiterated that the disease is real, and that residents of the state are advised to follow guidelines provided by the ministry of health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The statement read in part: “It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands.”
As of Thursday, 25th June, 2020, the state recorded 715 cases of COVID-19, putting it in the category of states with the highest number of cases in the country.