COVID19: Governor Wike Cancels Total Lockdown in Port-Harcourt
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike cancelled the total lockdown in Port Harcourt and Obio/ Akpor local government areas on Tuesday.
In a state wide broadcast, he announced that Rivers has implemented several calculated measures in its response to the Outbreak.
He admitted that some measures were severe but necessary.
The Governor praised residents for their sacrifice during the outbreak which enables the state to limit the spread.
He continued that plans were in place to resume the total lockdown but a comprehensive received of measures were taken and placed before the state through well meaning members of the public.
The state security council has decided to cancel the proposed lockdown in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government.
He petitioned residents to maintain hygiene and social distance standards and also urged for compliance.
However, the implementation of closed borders in Rivers state continues.
All residents must wear face masks or covering into any public space
The state task force will arrest anyone violating face mask rules.
He added that the suspected outbreak in Bonny Island will be investigated, saying that a medical personnel team has visited Bonny Island and collected samples.
He urged residents to continue their support with the government and pray for God’s gracious intervention.