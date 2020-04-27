COVID19: Governor Wike Declares Total Lockdown in Parts of Port Harcourt – Begins Tomorrow

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Woke has declared that a Total Lockdown in the Rumukalagbor, Rumubiakani, Rumuomasi and Elekahia areas of Port Harcourt.
In a State wide broadcast, The Governor reminded residents that Rivers has has 6 confirmed cases with 2 fully recovered and 2 deaths.
He stressed that the recent positive cases is a result of people who disobey rules on lockdown & social distancing.
The Governor also mentioned the fact that a Lockdown may have economic consequences. However, the lives of residents are more important during the outbreak.
The Governor appealed to Landlords in the areas affected by a total lockdown to take personal responsibility and enforce a lockdown.
The Governor promises to step up palliative efforts to the vulnerable.
As at 11:50pm, 26th April, Rivers state has 3 new confined cases according to the NCDC.