COVID19: Groups Of Six Can Meet Outside – UK

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced today that groups of 6 people will be permitted to meet outside from Monday in England.
Boris announced changes confirming that measures will be put in place to ease the lockdown due to the ” five tests ” being met.
” these changes mean friend and family will start to meet loved ones “.
He also urged that people should avoid meeting too many people at once to help reduce the risk of a transmission and discouraged sleeping overnight at Friends houses.
He advised having families meetings and barbeques provided it happens in a socially distanced way.
The rule takes effect mainly in England as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are responsible for their own Public Health policies.