COVID19: Guess Who Just Recovered From Coronavirus And Is Out of Self Isolation

Reports coming in says that Prince Charles of Wales, 71 has come out of self-isolation as he has recovered from coronavirus. This is coming days after he had tested positive.

He tested positive on Wednesday, March 25th and had spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland.

A Palace insider confirmed this saying that the prince is currently in good health.



His spokesman said that the prince had consulted with his doctor and his self-isolation which lasted for 7 days was in compliance with the government and medical guidelines.