0 comments

#COVID19: Guess Who Just Recovered From Coronavirus And Is Out of Self Isolation

by on March 30, 2020
 

Reports coming in says that Prince Charles of Wales, 71 has come out of self-isolation as he has recovered from coronavirus. This is coming days after he had tested positive.

He tested positive on Wednesday, March 25th and had spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland.

A Palace insider confirmed this saying that the prince is currently in good health.


His spokesman said that the prince had consulted with his doctor and his self-isolation which lasted for 7 days was in compliance with the government and medical guidelines.

READ  Police Foil Suicide Attempt at Alvan Ikoku College of Education
Breaking News, Health, Issues, Nation, News, World


Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 