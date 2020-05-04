COVID19: Guinea Bissau Receives Herbal Remedy From Madagascar

Guinea Bissau has ordered its first shipment of Herbal Medicine from Madagascar that will be used to treat Coronavirus.
Tanzania’s President, John Magufulli has also announced that he will place an order for Tanzania for Madagascar’s Remedy.
Madagascar’s President, Andry Rajoelina claims that the treatment has healed Madagascans despite it having no scientific proof.
Congo Democratic Republic has also joined Tanzania in placing orders.
The herbal medicine was developed by a Congolese Doctor, Dr. Jerome Munyagi working in partnership with the Malagasy Institute of Allied Research.
The remedy contains a plant cultivated in Madagascar, Artemisia, used in treating malaria.
Madagascar has 149 confirmed Corona Virus cases and 98 recovered so far with no deaths.