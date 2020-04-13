COVID19 Has Punished Football Globally, says NFF Boss Pinnick

The COVID19 pandemic has punished football globally.

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, who stated this on Channels Television’s Sports show yesterday Morning, disclosed that the coronavirus outbreak has really affected football operations worldwide.

In his words:

“Football is football but it has taken a huge toll globally. The English Premier League, on TV rights alone, they have lost over 800 million pounds, Serie A has lost 750 million euros while the La Liga has lost 780 million Euros.

“The right holders of the French Ligue 1 have said they will not pay the league because there has been no content to deliver so they are holding back 125 million euros.

“Clubs across Europe have agreed to paycuts. See the Olympics suffering a loss of 6 billion dollars for the postponement to next year.

“When you sit at home, use this time to take a deep breath, pause, meditate and do what you believe you need to do right.

“In Nigeria, we were planning a huge award ceremony for the Super Falcons.

“We want to celebrate what the ladies have done for football development in the country.

“The class of 1999 were impressive at the world cup and we have to honour them the way we did for the men. But this pandemic has paused everything.’’