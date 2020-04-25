COVID19: Health Workers To Receive Life Insurance Cover, Increased Allowance

The Presidential Task Force on COVID19 has issued a statement saying 5,000 front line health workers responding to the Covid19 outbreak would receive Life Insurance Cover.

The statement which was issued by the Secretary to The Government of The Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha who also serves as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID19 said this at the Presidential Task Force daily briefing.

This comes as good news for health workers who are currently battling to save lives and contain the pandemic from spreading further amidst allegations that the hazard allowance for health workers was not worth the risk.

Also in related development, the Nigerian government approved 3 months allowance for medical doctors and other health workers in the country.

The allowance falls in three categories;50 percent hazard allowance for health workers, second is 40 percent as consolidated salary for health care workers while the third is a 20 percent increase for workers who are directly at the isolation centers, while non core health workers would get 10 percent of their salaries.