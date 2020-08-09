COVID19: Hold APC, Ize-Iyamu Responsible For Spike In New Cases — Edo State Government

Edo State Government has called on citizens of the state to hold the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, responsible for any dramatic spike in new coronavirus cases in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie.

Osagie said the warning became imperative as the APC and its candidate did not follow the necessary coronavirus (COVID-19) health and safety protocols in organising its campaign flag-off at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Sports Complex in Benin City, on Saturday.

“We are aware that the campaign flag-off was held without adherence to the protocols emplaced by the Federal Government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Edo State Government to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“There may have been pretenses to have organised a semblance of a COVID-19 health and safety protocol, but we know that to be a charade because tests were not conducted in the case of people turning up with high temperature and samples were not collected for suspected cases,” he said.

Osagie saif it was most regrettable that the APC would endanger the lives and safety of the people.

He, therefore, urged the public to be on the alert should there be an escalation of cases of the virus in the state.