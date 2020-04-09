COVID19: Hold Buhari Responsible For Any Upsurge— PDP To Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians and the entire world to hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible for an upsurge in COVID-19 infections and deaths following the arrival of the Chinese medical team in the country on Wednesday, April, 8.

Federal authorities say the medical team from China, where the coronavirus first broke out, are in the country to assist it in its own war on against pandemic which has so far claimed six lives in Nigeria.

The main opposition party made this call in a statement signed on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“The PDP charges Nigerians to hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible should there be any upsurge in the rate of COVID-19 infection and death in our country following the importation of doctors from China, the epicenter of the scourge, by the Buhari-led Federal Government.

“The PDP is alarmed that President Buhari ignored the protests by Nigerians and professional bodies including the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and allowed the importation of the Chinese doctors despite warnings that bringing in doctors from the hotbed of the plague will expose our citizens top further risks.

“This is even as Nigerians across board have continued to question the status, identity and interest of the Chinese doctors as well as the safety of kits and equipment from China, particularly following scary reports of escalation of the scourge in certain countries reportedly after the arrival of Chinese medical personnel in those countries,” the statement read in part.

The PDP stated that before the arrival of the Chinese medical team, Nigerian doctors and nurses have been tackling the pandemic with records of recoveries and less casualties.

They added that Nigerians are aware that since the index case was reported till date, COVID-19 data in the country stands at 254 confirmed cases, out of which 44 have been successfully treated with six deaths, which reportedly had other underlining ailments.

“Our party therefore calls on the entire world to hold President Buhari responsible should there be any sudden upsurge in COVID-19 infection and deaths in our country, now that the Chinese doctors have been brought in despite protests by Nigerians.

“The PDP however charges Nigerians to be extra vigilant at this time as our party also demands that the Presidential Task Force outlines the states and local governments where the Chinese doctors are expected to operate, to enable Nigerians monitor their activities as well as the aftermath of such activities,” the statement added.

Federal authorities on Wednesday received a 15-member medical team from China at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

