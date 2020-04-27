COVID19: Home made Face Mask And Its Efficacy

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health organizations have advised people in affected countries on some practices that should be imbibed to help contain the spread of the virus.

One of these practices is the wearing of facemasks. The price of these facemasks and its scarcity has forced individuals to resort to cheaper and easily accessible home made facemasks.

The use of the home made facemask has caused a divided opinion amongst medical professionals. The WHO does not recommend it. The UK does not recommend it as well. But the USA advises it.

Why is there such disparity in advice?

Simple. The benefits of a cloth mask is not overwhelming in terms of evidence.

Popular online doctor Harvey Olufunmilayo has dished out few words of advise to his followers on Twitter.

He explained the essence of wearing a face mask.

“It mainly reduces the spread from you to someone else IF you are unwell or you have the virus.

“It reduces how much droplets you can release into the air if you are infected.

“So in terms of people who are infected,

It is sensible they wear it always.” He tweeted

How do you identify a face mask that is not effective?

If it allows any air from the side,

If it doesn’t have many layers,

If it doesn’t let you breathe easily,

If it doesn’t fit perfectly around your mouth, nose and face;

If it loses its firmness after you wash it, It is a complete waste of time.

He further stated that cloth facemasks are not magic answers to the spread of Coronavirus. They are only advised cos it’s “better than nothing”.

“The main reason some medical professionals advocate it is so surgical masks and N95 masks will be available for health workers.” He said.

Can you wash cloth facemasks?

Yes you can. Yes you should. In fact, always wear a new or newly washed facemask every day.

Wash it in soap and water or wash with a washing machine. Spread it in the sun if you can.

Wear it only when dry. Never wear a damp, dirty or wet facemask.

Staying at home and Social distancing remains the main practice of ensuring ones safety during this pandemic and should never be discarded just because you are wearing a cloth mask.

If however, it becomes necessary to go into places where social distancing is impossible, it’s okay to wear WHO recommended face masks. Avoid the use of cloth masks if you can and should be seen as the last option because it is better than nothing.