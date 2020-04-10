COVID19: House To House Search For Infected Persons In Progress, Lagos State Govt Reveals

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that house to house search for individuals infected with COVID-19 in the state is underway.

He revealed this during a COVID-19 Intervention Press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday April 9.

The commissioner stated that the ‘Community Active Case Search’ campaign which commenced on the first working day of the week, Monday April 6 is expected to continue across the State for at least 14 days.

Abayomi said that health workers with COVID-19 Outbreak Response tags and letter from the Local Government will move from house to house, in pairs to administer electronic questionnaires.

He also said that the questionnaires being administered are bordering on COVID-19 symptoms.