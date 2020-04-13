COVID19: “How In The World Are They Going To Deal With This?” — Melinda Gates Scared That Dead Bodies Will Be Seen In The Streets of African Countries

Co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, Melinda Gate has expressed her fears that African countries may not be able to effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic as she expects dead bodies to be littered on the streets in African countries in no distant time.

She said she is worried for Africa and fears that the continent might not be able to handle the devastating effect of COVID-19.

The wife of the Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates predicts the effects of the pandemic to be horrible in developing countries.

She pointed to the fact that these African countries do not have the capacity to conduct many tests as part of the reasons for not having many reported cases just yet.

Citing the happenings in Ecuador where bodies are being laid on the streets, she said does not expect any much difference in Africa because of the poor health care systems and lack of humanitarian supports.

Ms Gates, while speaking on the Cable News Network (CNN) on how the developing countries will control the pandemic, asked:

“How in the world are they going to deal with this?”

She said she had been to so many places in Africa and couldn’t see the possibility of practicing physical distancing in these countries. She also said there was no clean water for proper hand-washing.