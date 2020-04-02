COVID19: How Woman’s Recorded Lamentation Led To Speaker Gbajabiamila Meeting With Stakeholders To Appeal For 24hrs Electricity Supply

In a video shared by strategy and transformation expert, Ayo Bankole, on twitter, Speaker of the house of representative, Femi Gbajabiamila and stakeholders in the power sector, met to discuss what could be done to improve electricity supply in country, especially after the Buhari’s #SitAtHome order.

BreakingTimes gathered that Gbajabiamila called for the meeting after listening to a viral audio of a woman lamenting lack of constant power supply.

“What is it? What kind of nation is this? Wetin? Who we offend reach like this for crying out loud??? You want people to seat at home without light. They need light. Give us light for heaven’s sake,” she lamented.

The Speaker of the House of Reps, @femigbaja, called a meeting with stakeholders in the Power sector to appeal to them for 24hr electricity during this emergency #COVID19Nigeria crisis, after listening to a woman's painful lamentation that went viral.

Recall that Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the Covid-19 Regulations 2020 to declare Covid-19 as a “dangerous infectious disease.”

A statement from the presidency noted that the president had signed the regulations “in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.”

The Ruler’s spokesman, Garbage Shehu said the regulations, effective March 30, 2020, “also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction / Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State and others toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the country.”

According to lockdown rules, Nigerians can still perform on-line transactions and use ATMs during these restrictions, “exemption is granted financial system and money markets to allow very skeletal operations in order to keep the system in light operations during the pendency of these regulations,” the spokesman stressed.