Nigerian singer, song writer and producers says he has received the stimulus package from US government, given to its citizens to help cushion the effects of the coronavirus lockdown.

Runtown in a series of tweets via his Twitter on Thursday, revealed he had been paid the stimulus package, despite been named from the US for 2 years.

He tweeted:

“Got Stimulus Payment from the US lol, will share to my friends here. Plot Twist: Been banned from the US for 2 years now“

