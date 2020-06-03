COVID19: ” I Have Seen 7 People Die In A Space Of 4 Hours ” – Nigerian Warns On Dangers Of Lockdown Easing
A Nigerian man on Twitter @AmeenJimoh warned Nigerians about the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic plaguing the nation.
Jimoh warned by posting a video of healthcare workers in protective gear loading bodies to a Hilux truck.
Stay at home or be extremely cautious. pic.twitter.com/EypRn4icSh— Flowing Proton (@AmeenJimoh) June 2, 2020
He added ” it’s no f****ing joke, relaxing this lockdown is the worst idea anyone could concieve. … The daily cases occuring is more than the capacity of isolation”.
He raised concerns about the capacity of Nigerian healthcare to handle the Pandemic, especially the stretched out healthcare workers.
” a young man died on the bare floor with just boxers on, the only treatment he was given was fantastic, the hospitals are stressed”.
As as 11:47 PM Tuesday, June 2. Nigeria has 10,819 confined cases and 314 deaths.