0 comments

COVID19: ” I Have Seen 7 People Die In A Space Of 4 Hours ” – Nigerian Warns On Dangers Of Lockdown Easing

by on June 3, 2020
 

A Nigerian man on Twitter @AmeenJimoh warned Nigerians about the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic plaguing the nation.

Jimoh warned by posting a video of healthcare workers in protective gear loading bodies to a Hilux truck.

He added ” it’s no f****ing joke, relaxing this lockdown is the worst idea anyone could concieve. … The daily cases occuring is more than the capacity of isolation”.

He raised concerns about the capacity of Nigerian healthcare to handle the Pandemic, especially the stretched out healthcare workers.

” a young man died on the bare floor with just boxers on, the only treatment he was given was fantastic, the hospitals are stressed”.

READ  COVID19: Bauchi Emir To Punish Imams Holding Mosque Prayers With More Than 10 People

As as 11:47 PM Tuesday, June 2. Nigeria has 10,819 confined cases and 314 deaths.

Covid-19 Update


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 