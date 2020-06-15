0 comments

COVID19: ” I Know 3 People Who Have Died Of Covid In The Last 36 Hours” – Man Warns About Spread Of Coronavirus In Lagos

by on June 15, 2020
 

A Lagos resident @SamEba_D opened about his personal experiences with the Coronavirus , warning that the disease is real in Nigeria and that we should take the maximum effort to protect ourselves.

” Please I know 3 People who have died of Covid in the last 36 Hours”.

” Sir Remi Omotosho ( Past Chairman Standard Chartered Bank), Mrs Musiliu Smith ( Wife of Former IG) and Chike Anosike ( a fellow LBS Alumni)”.

He also added that he knows many others who have survived the virus.

He added that Mr. Omotosho did not leave his home for 3 months, yet still died, Mrs. Smith went out for the first time last week and died.

READ  No Break Up: Tiwa Savage’s Marriage Still In Tact

He revealed that his sources say the Pandemic has entered a 2nd phase in Lagos with elevated levels of new infections.

” Doctors are considering downing tools because they not only lack resources bit this new strain is not something they know about “.

He added that the new strain kills withing 4-7 days and that people should stay home if they can.

Uncat


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 