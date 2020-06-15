COVID19: ” I Know 3 People Who Have Died Of Covid In The Last 36 Hours” – Man Warns About Spread Of Coronavirus In Lagos

A Lagos resident @SamEba_D opened about his personal experiences with the Coronavirus , warning that the disease is real in Nigeria and that we should take the maximum effort to protect ourselves.

Please I know 3 people who have died of COVID in the last 36 hours. Sir Remi Omotoso (past Chairman Standard Chartered Bank), Mrs Musiliu Smith (wife of the former IG) and Chike Anosike (a fellow LBS alumni). I know many more who have passed or have contracted the deadly virus. — Sam Eba (@SamEba_D) June 14, 2020

He also added that he knows many others who have survived the virus.

He added that Mr. Omotosho did not leave his home for 3 months, yet still died, Mrs. Smith went out for the first time last week and died.

He revealed that his sources say the Pandemic has entered a 2nd phase in Lagos with elevated levels of new infections.

” Doctors are considering downing tools because they not only lack resources bit this new strain is not something they know about “.

He added that the new strain kills withing 4-7 days and that people should stay home if they can.