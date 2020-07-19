COVID19: “I wish Minister For Foreign Affairs Speedy Recovery”– President Buhari

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed goodwill towards the country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, wishing him recovery from the Coronavirus infection.

Onyeama confirmed that he had tested positive to the virus on Sunday, saying he would report for isolation in an undisclosed health facility.

President Buhari lauded Onyeama’s dedication to the country, while wishing him full recovery. In a brief statement moments ago, he said:

“I wish Geoffrey Onyeama speedy recovery from Covid-19. Nigeria is eternally grateful for his diligence in attracting international support to defeat the pandemic and boost the economy. He has been a tireless worker and strong pillar of our administration”.

Meanwhile Geoffrey Onyeama confirmed his Covid-19 status this afternoon.

According to him, he felt the need to go take a COVID-19 test for the fourth time when he noticed the sign of a throat irritation and the test came back positive.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best”, he said.

The Minister is however optimistic that he will pull through as he goes into isolation.