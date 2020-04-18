#COVID19: “If You Visited St Edwards Hospital Ajah, Lagos In The Last One Week, Self-Isolate For 14days” — See Reasons
Online Doctor, Dr. Harvey Olufunmilayo, has taken to her Twitter handle, @DrOlufunmilayo to warn members of the public who visited St Edwards Hospital in the last one week, to self-isolate themselves at home, for 14 days, as they may have contracted COVID19 unknowingly.
“A patient there just tested positive for Coronavirus. He did NOT disclose to the doctors he had contact with someone who has covid19,” she said in a series of tweets.
She alleged that the patient had been in contact with a confirmed covid19 patient but hid the information from doctors.
See tweets:
Lagos State has had the highest number of positive cases so far, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The figure stood at 283, as at the time of filing this report.