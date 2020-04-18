COVID19: “If You Visited St Edwards Hospital Ajah, Lagos In The Last One Week, Self-Isolate For 14days” — See Reasons

Online Doctor, Dr. Harvey Olufunmilayo, has taken to her Twitter handle, @DrOlufunmilayo to warn members of the public who visited St Edwards Hospital in the last one week, to self-isolate themselves at home, for 14 days, as they may have contracted COVID19 unknowingly.

“A patient there just tested positive for Coronavirus. He did NOT disclose to the doctors he had contact with someone who has covid19,” she said in a series of tweets.

She alleged that the patient had been in contact with a confirmed covid19 patient but hid the information from doctors.

See tweets:

If you visited StEdwards hospital Ajah, Lagos state in the last one week, please self-isolate at home for 14 days.



A patient there just tested positive for Coronavirus. He did NOT disclose to the doctors he had contact with someone who has covid19.



RT for others. Save a life. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 18, 2020

Hiding vital information from doctors and health workers which put the lives of these health workers at risk should be a crime punishable by law with very stiff consequences



This insanity keeps happening over and over again- and nothing is being done about it to end the madness. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 18, 2020

And now this case too.

This insanity has happened far too often for nothing to be done about it.



It’s only a matter of time before some health workers- who can afford to stay home- choose to stop going to work IF patients will keep lying and putting their lives in clear danger. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 18, 2020

Lagos State has had the highest number of positive cases so far, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The figure stood at 283, as at the time of filing this report.