COVID19: Imam Of Peace Reacts To Regimes Public Appeal To Tesla For 100-500 Ventilators

Popular controversial Australian Sheikh, Mohammad Tawhidi, also known as ‘Imam of Peace’, has taken a swipe at Muhammadu Buhari’s regime for their public request to Tesla for ventilators.

The Ministry of Finance, yesterday, via its Twitter handle, appealed to co-founder and CEO at Tesla, Elon Musk, to help the regime with 100-500 ventilators.

The billionaire business man, Elon Musk tweeted:

“We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know.”

The Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance replied to Elon Musk’s tweet:

“Dear @elonmusk @Tesla Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100-500 ventilators to assist with #Covid19 cases arising every day in Nigeria.”

The Islamic cleric, Imam of Peace who hardly holds back at any opportunity he has to mock Buhari’s Regime, has once again reacted to their public appeal for ventilators.

He tweeted:

“If the Buhari government is begging for ventilators in public, imagine what they beg for in private. I’m not the one dragging the country, it’s Buhari that drags the country’s reputation through the mud every single day. I wonder if he’s begged Boko Haram for things in the past!!”

