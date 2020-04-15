COVID19: Immigration CG, Babandede Recovers From Coronvirus

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede, has announced his full recovery from COVID-19.

Babandede, who returned from a trip to the United Kingdom in March and went into self-isolation as advised, had contracted the viral disease and have been undergoing treatment since then.

The immigration boss, via Twitter, whilst giving gratitude to God, announced he was free of COVID-19.

He tweeted:

“I just receive my 2nd Negative report on COVID-19, I will like to thank all of you for your supplications. This victory is from God, we thank Him for giving me the opportunity to have the experience which is more than my education and public service.”

