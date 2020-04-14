COVID19 In Nigeria: What Silver Linings Exist Amidst Rising Crime & Poverty Rates, Trigger-Happy Officers And A Newfound Distrust of China

Officially, Nigeria has over 340 confirmed cases of Covid-19 virus, 91 recoveries from the disease and 10 deaths. Despite this relatively small number, the Federal Government, on the 27th of March announced a 14-day lockdown of Lagos and Abuja – which has now been extended, for another 2 weeks.

An exploration of the locked-down states – Abuja and Lagos – is required to fully grasp the socio-economic impact of this measure on the nation and Nigerians as a whole. By sharing a few stories I hope to illuminate the dystopian reality Nigerians currently face during this lockdown.

Abuja is said to be Nigeria’s best-planned city. Custom built by American, German and Israeli construction companies; Abuja is a city with long sweeping boulevards, stretching on, for miles on end, and highbrow neighborhoods with lawns so luscious and green, from constant pruning, I imagine, by poorly paid help.

Successive military rulers, fuelled by petro-dollars, largely built Abuja as a vanity project, but also as a refuge, from the chaos that is Lagos.

A constant flow of tinted SUVs ridden by stern-faced men in brightly colored kaftans go in, and out of imposing buildings, built with oil money, in search of, “government contracts”. Beneath this shiny gloss, however, lie numerous shanty towns and informal settlements which house the urban poor of the city – petty traders, mechanics, welders, and cleaners – who earn a daily living, side by side but largely out of sight, from some of the wealthiest people in Africa.

Lagos, on the other hand, is a sweltering city of 21 million inhabitants. Shantytowns sit next to high-rise corporate buildings; slum communities are adjacent to leafy suburbs, with beautiful gardens and high tech security gates that house the well-heeled inhabitants of Lagos.

Eko, as Lagos is popularly called, is a city where bodies are constantly rubbing against each other, on crowded BRT buses or notorious yellow Danfo-molues, carrying, a sea of people, to various destinations, in the notorious Lagos traffic with persistent hawkers, trying to sell you pirated DVDs, books, and everything else under the sun.

Numerous overcrowded markets can also be found across the city, where buyers and sellers spend time haggling on prices. It is hardly surprising that the thought of Covid–19 running rampant in Lagos is every Public Health Expert’s, worst Nightmare.

With this backstory in hand, it is sufficient to conclude that the socio-economic impact, Nigerians may face during this lockdown period include:

1. Rising Urban Poverty: The impact of this lockdown, on daily wage earners, barbers, cleaners, mechanics, welders, and petty traders have been immense, to say the least. A perfect illustration is Manji, who lives in one of the numerous informal settlements in Abuja – a three-person shared flat – and earns a living by cleaning houses, one of which is my own home. He is one of the millions of daily wage earners, whose livelihood has been destroyed by the Covid–19 lockdown.

These Urban Poor artisans do not fit, neatly into the government’s social support scheme. With little to no government support to cushion them during this time, the thought of millions of unemployed and hungry people, being forced to stay at home, with no alternative source of income, keeps me wide awake at night, as they are a ticking time bomb, whose needs if not addressed, sufficiently, could lead to social unrest in the cities of Abuja and Lagos. We are already seeing this happen, as there have been reports of social unrest in mainland Lagos, particularly Agege and Ikorodu.

2. Increase in Crime and Vigilantism: One of the unsurprising trends emerging from this lockdown has been an increase in crime – particularly armed home invasions and robberies. This has resulted in increased vigilantism, by homeowners, after tepid response by the police force. In several videos and pictures, widely circulating on Twitter under the hashtag #Ogun unrest and #Ikorodu unrest. A large group of people, mostly men, are seen in the dark of the night, with crude machetes, sticks and any sort of protective weapons, they can lay their hands on, putting up makeshift roadblocks, at the entrance of their neighborhoods, having formed a neighborhood vigilante, to stop the increasing rise of armed robberies and home invasions, during the Covid 19 lockdown. The Lagos State Task Force must immediately deal with this wave of crime, to prevent a complete breakdown of Law and order.

3. Trigger Happy Officers and the Militarization of Covid–19 Enforcement: One of the major socio-economic impacts of Covid–19, on Nigeria, has been the curbing of Civil Liberties, by the militarization of the Covid–19 lockdown enforcement.

There have been several reports of trigger-happy soldiers killing ordinary citizens, in cold blood, in a bid to enforce the lockdown order. In one of the saddest stories reported, some soldiers beat a young man to death in Abuja when he ventured out to buy food, for his pregnant wife, during the lockdown. This incident highlights the existing issues within Nigerian society, about the increasing militarization of internal matters, which are better dealt with by police officers who are better trained to interact with civilians rather than military–men.

In another unfortunate incident, a young man in Delta state was shot and killed by armed soldiers, who were unhappy that he was outside during the Covid–19 Lockdown. His brutal murder led to a backlash, by local youths, who attacked army personnel in retaliation. The swift arrest of the soldiers responsible, however, quickly diffused a situation that could have escalated into communal violence and resulted perhaps, in disruptive effects on the Nigerian economy, as Warri, in Delta state, is one of the major oil-producing cities in Nigeria.

4. Increasing Distrust of China: Sino–Nigerian relations have been strong for decades. It is no secret that many Nigerian businessmen and women regularly travel to China to buy goods for sale in Nigeria, and other African countries.

An increasing number of young Africans are happy to study in China, as a result of the numerous scholarships given by the Chinese Government, and a large number of African politicians have consistently welcomed the idea of Chinese investments, particularly in infrastructure.

Since the advent of the Covid–19 virus however, distrust of China is on the rise and two recent incidents best explain this view.

A week ago, the Federal Government announced a delegation of 15 Chinese doctors, scheduled to arrive in Nigeria to aid the Covid–19 response. Almost immediately, there was vehement opposition by Nigerians to the Chinese delegation, due to suspicions about the genuineness of their support. This culminated in a letter, written by the Nigerian Medical Association – the professional body for medical doctors, strongly opposing the presence of the Chinese delegation, and requesting a mandatory 14-day quarantine, for the entire delegation.

The second incident was a widely distributed video of a Nigerian diplomat in Guangzhou, China, confronting Chinese government officials, about their racist conduct, of throwing Africans out of their homes and businesses, and wrongly accusing them of bringing the Coronavirus into China.

Videos of notices, pasted on several restaurants, asking them not to serve foreigners, particularly Africans, whom they deemed carriers of the “coronavirus”, inflamed the hearts of many Nigerians, who already blame China for mismanaging and hiding the severity of the Covid–19 outbreak. Therefore, watching the Chinese turn around to blame Africans, for bringing the disease into China, is one that a lot of Nigerians, currently struggle to comprehend.

These incidents and their long term effects on Sino-Nigerian relations, are relatively inconclusive and require more in-depth study, but it marks a changing view of China, by Nigerians and the rest of the African continent.

Despite the gloom-ridden atmosphere wrought by the outbreak, some silver linings remain. These include:

1. State Governments Compensating for the Federal Government’s Inept Response:

In practice, Nigeria does not operate the Federal system, it clings to in theory. Despite power being heavily concentrated in the Federal Government, the Covid–19 outbreak has seen State governors step up to fill the void caused by an apathetic Federal Government, like a mother compensating for an absentee father.

The Governor of Lagos state has been exemplary in this regard, through his daily briefings and the constant stream of information flowing from his office, which has helped to calm the frayed nerves of Lagosians. The quick erections of isolation facilities and partnerships with the private sector have seen the recovery rate in Lagos, hover above 90% – a truly impressive feat.

The Governor of Delta state was also quick to prepare isolation centers and beds, even before the state recorded any Covid–19 cases. This preventative response and effective leadership in this crisis were well welcomed by the locals and can be attributed to his medical background.

The Governors of Kaduna and Rivers state, have also been adept in unifying resources to execute palliative measures and create effective public awareness campaigns for their citizens.

2. The Private sector to the rescue: The efforts of the Nigerian private sector in reacting to the Covid–19 outbreak cannot be overemphasized. Several corporate institutions have reportedly fulfilled their CSR obligations during this time by making hefty donations in support of the government’s efforts towards combating the outbreak.

Considerable High Net worth businessmen and women, banks, and financial houses have also contributed generously to a Covid–19 fund being operated by the Central Bank of Nigeria. In light of the corruption rates in the country, one can only hope that these funds will serve their intended purpose.

3. Inbuilt resilience of Nigerians: The true silver lining has to be the Nigerian people themselves. Their incredible resilience and strength, in the face of such adversity, has been the best take away and the brightest spot in Nigeria’s battle with Covid–19. Ordinary people, with very little themselves, organizing social media giveaways to support others with grocery purchases. Young men and women, digging into their pockets to buy food supplies, for those who are unable to afford it.

In conclusion, the Covid–19 lockdown has ultimately impacted Nigerian society by unraveling our weaknesses – rising crime, poverty and inequality rates, failing federal institutions – yet opening up interesting dynamics, which perhaps carry global consequences, such as the continued sustainability of Sino-Nigerian relations.

However, it appears little outbursts of community solidarity are our little way to fight this pandemic. Our legendary optimism and support of the weak amongst us will hopefully prove more contagious in the long run, than the virus itself.