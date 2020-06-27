COVID19: India Records 18,500 New Infections

More than 500,000 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in India, according to government figures released Saturday that showed a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections.

According to AFP, Indian authorities said a total of 15,685 people had died after another 385 fatalities were added to the heavy toll in just 24 hours.

India’s largest cities have been hit the hardest, and there are now major concerns for New Delhi which has overtaken Mumbai with nearly 80,000 cases. The city’s government has predicted it will have 500,000 infections by the end of July.

AFP reports that the pandemic is not expected to peak in India for several more weeks and experts speculate that cases could exceed one million before the end of July.

Some state governments are considering imposing new lockdowns. A hard-hitting nationwide lockdown that started March 25 is gradually being eased because of the damage caused to the economy.

