COVID19: Infected Patient Attempts To Escape From Kaduna Isolation Centre

Infectious Disease Control Center, Down Quarters, Kaduna South experienced a drama as a man who tested positive to COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment tried to flee the isolation center.

Ekunola Gbenga, who is the Media Assistant to the Commandant General revealed that the patient who did not obtain permission from the doctors, tried to leave the isolation centre for morning prayers.

The infected patient’s attempt to escape was foiled when a fight broke out between himself and a National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel who tried to stop him from leaving the center.

The patient forcefully reached out for the entrance keys to the isolation centre, which he succeeded in laying his hands on and tried to open the gate to escape, before he was overpowered and arrested by Corps Assistant, Joshua Philip.

Mr Philip who was embroiled in the fight to stop the infectected patient from fleeing was obviously exposed to the virus.

The keys were disinfected. Mr Philip was given some drugs and instructed to go on two weeks self-isolation. He is to report any symptoms (if noticed) to the center via phone call.