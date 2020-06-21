COVID19: Infection Rates In Nigeria Rapidly Rising – NCDC

Coronavirus statistics in Nigeria are rapidly increasing, as The Nigerian Center for Disease Control recorded 661 more positive cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) – one of the highest figures reported so far in the country.

NCDC confirmed this in a tweet on Saturday night, saying 19 more people died of complications related to the virus.

The Health agency posited that Nigeria now has 19,808 confirmed cases of Covid-19, out of which 6,718 have been discharged with 506 others dead.

Giving a further update on the outbreak of the disease, the health agency noted that the new cases were reported in 13 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

661 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-230

Rivers-127

Delta-83

FCT-60

Oyo-51

Edo-31

Bayelsa-27

Kaduna-25

Plateau-13

Ondo-6

Nasarawa-3

Ekiti-2

Kano-2

Borno-1



19,808 confirmed

6,718 discharged

19,808 confirmed

6,718 discharged

506 deaths

Meanwhile, the NCDC has announced a collaboration with technical institution, Africa CDC to support Giwa Local Government in Kaduna State.

The agencies are providing Community wide sensitization in preparation for a mass Covid-19 test.

In Kaduna State, @AfricaCDC in collaboration with NCDC, is supporting Giwa LGA with wide community sensitisation in preparation for mass #COVID19 testing in the area



Scale-up of testing is key in Nigeria's #COVID19 response, enabling timely isolation & treatment of cases