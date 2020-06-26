COVID19: International Flights To Resume In Ivory Coast By July 1 ﻿

Ivory Coast said Thursday it would resume international flights from July 1 after almost three months of being grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic flights will resume in Ivory Coast on June 26, while land and sea borders will remain closed until at least July 15, Health Minister Eugene Aka Aoule said at a press briefing following a national security council meeting– AFP.

According to AFP, this information is coming from the country, after almost three months of being grounded due to Covid-19 concerns.

Ivory Coast is one of the first African countries to announce the resumption of its international flights.

Other African countries are cautiously easing off flight bans, with Zambia announcing Thursday that it would immediately reopen all three of the landlocked country’s international airports to help revitalise the tourism sector hit hard by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Liberia is due to reopen its Monrovia International Airport on Sunday.

A state of emergency will stay in place in Ivory Coast, especially the greater Abidjan region, home to over five million people — a fifth of the population of the world’s top cocoa grower — will continue to remain isolated from the rest of the country– AFP.

Abidjan, the country’s economic capital, accounts for nearly all of the more than 8,000 recorded coronavirus cases, including 58 deaths, the minister said.