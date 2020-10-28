COVID19: IROKOtv Boss, Wife Contracts Virus

IROKOtv’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jason Njoku, and his partner, Mary, tested positive for the coronavirus.
Jason alerted the public via his Twitter account.
He claimed that he had no idea how the COVID-19 virus was contracted. Jason added that his wife is better, though he feels unwell.
“My enemies are working hard in 2020. I tested positive for Covid19 with Mrs. Njoku. I don’t feel nice, but Mary’s good. I have no idea, literally, how I caught it.
Other notable Nigerian entertainers who have contracted the virus so far include Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Azadus, Peter Okoye, and Chioma Rowland, Davido’s fiancee.