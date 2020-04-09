COVID19 Is Not A Scam, Please Take It Serious— Regime Warns Nigerians

The Federal Government has taken it’s time to warn Nigerians of how deadly the coronavirus pandemic is and that it’s real and not a scan. Some Nigerians have been sharing their opinions, saying the pandemic is a way of certain persons to milk the Nation dry

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on (COVID-19), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who gave the warning, appealed to all Nigerians to ensure they take seriously, all the precautionary measures announced by the Ministry of Health and the NCDC to fight the ravaging virus.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the taskforce, Mustapha said:

”The Coronavirus is not a joke. Please, take it very seriously and listen to the government. Please stay safe and protect your loved ones, nothing is more important. Listening to this, I think we’ve gone past the stage, however ignorant a person is, wherever you live in Nigeria, for you to begin to assume that this is a scam, a hoax or a joke and I think those of you in the media have the responsibility for driving this point.

This is not a joking matter, we’ve gotten to the stage where we are beginning to see some of the things that are happening in other climes. So, we ought to take it with every element of seriousness and for those that think it’s a hoax or a scam, I wish them well, but for those of us who believe that we ought to do everything humanly possible to contain this spread or limit the infection or mortality, we will continue to work day and night and that is why I solicit your support and cooperation in this particular endeavour.”