COVID19: Islamist Group In Somalia, Al-Shabaab Sets Up Coronavirus Treatment Centre

Islamist Militant Group in Somalia, Al-Shabaab announced on Friday that they have set up a coronavirus treatment centre I’m the country and warned that the disease was a threat to the lives of Somalis.
The Group annouced in a broadcast that they set up a prevention and treatment centre through their Radio Andalus, adding that the location is in Jilib which is 236 Miles south of Mogadishu
” International Health Organizations said Covid-19 is terribly spreading in countries of Africa Continent”.
The Broadcast had residents thanking the group for setting up the centre and urged people with symptoms to report themselves to the centre.
” We thank the administration who established the centre , we ask the people not to hide the disease to avoid spreading of the virus, people should report to the centre “.
Al-Shabaab was founded in 2004 and has been attempting to topple the western support central government and establish its own Islamic State
They have also attempted numerous suicide bombings and attacks in Somalia on Military and Civilian targets.