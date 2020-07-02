COVID19: It Is Not Compulsory To Send Your Child Back To School — FG To Parents

Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, has told parents not to send their children back to school, if they don’t feel comfortable doing so, despite the regimes’s decision to reopen learning institutions.
Recall that pupils in Primary 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 have been asked to return to classes, so they can prepare to graduate.
But Nwajiuba, speaking on Channels TV, Wednesday evening, told parents who are not comfortable with sending their wards back, to keep them at home.
He, however, allayed the fears of parents and teachers, assuring that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of everyone.
Nwajiuba said: “We understand the limitations of Nigerians. Most people cannot afford laptops and devices and we know that not all our children have the same access.
“And if there are people who do have this access and who feel confident that their children are ready for these exams, nobody is compelling anybody to go to any school.”
Over 10.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide.
On 1st July, 2020, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 790 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths in Nigeria.
Till date, 26484 cases have been confirmed, 10152 cases have been discharged and 603 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The 790 new cases are reported from 21 states- Delta(166), Lagos(120), Enugu(66), FCT(65), Edo(60), Ogun(43), Kano(41), Kaduna(39), Ondo(33), Rivers(32), Bayelsa(29), Katsina(21), Imo(20), Kwara(18), Oyo(11), Abia(10), Benue(6), Gombe(4), Yobe(2), Bauchi(2), Kebbi(2).