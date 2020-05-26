COVID19: It’s Too Early And Dangerous To Reopen Schools Now, Says Shehu Sani

Ex-Lawmaker Shehu Sani, has said it is currently unsafe to reopen schools across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet via his verified handle, @ShehuSani, he pointed out that it is dangerous to contemplate reopening schools, particularly primary and secondary schools during this period.
Sani said parents do not think it is safe to allow their children back to school.
He tweeted: “It’s too early and dangerous to contemplate reopening schools,particularly primary and secondary schools at this material time. No parent will psychologically be at peace to let their children out at times like this.We can make up for loss of time not of life.“
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has said all schools in Nigeria whether public or private should be fumigated before they are reopened.
The legislators made the statement in a letter to the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, by its committee on education.
The House said students in the country should be made aware of the dangers posed by COVID-19 and possible ways of protecting themselves from being infected.
The lawmakers also urged the minister to reach students in rural areas with online teaching which was recently introduced to keep the students busy.
In another report, meanwhile, the federal government has disclosed that schools nationwide will soon be opened without giving any particular date when the reopening of schools will take place.
The minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the disclosure on Thursday, May 21, during the briefing by the presidential task force on COVID-19.
He, however, said that the reopening of schools will not be done in two weeks as being speculated in some quarters.
The minister stated that the schools would be reopened when the safety of the school children could be guaranteed. He noted that the government was being careful not to endanger the lives of the school children.
Still on education, the federal government has dismissed claims by critics who described the plan to feed school children at home as a scam.
The minister of disaster management, humanitarian affairs and social development, Umar Farouq, on Thursday, May 21, defended the federal government’s decision to spend N679 million on the programme.
Speaking in Lagos at the lunch of the feeding programme, the minister said 16 other countries are still feeding children despite the closure of schools.