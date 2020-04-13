COVID19: Ivorian Legend Didier Drogba Offers His Hospital For Treatment of Coronavirus

Popular former Chelsea Striker, Didier Drogba has offered his hospital, located in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, to be used as a COVID-19 treatment centre.

The hospital was named after former Ivory Coast Forward, Laurent Pokou, who died in 2016, same year the hospital opened.

The patriotic gesture by Drogba hasn’t gone unnoticed as the head of Abidjan’s regional council, Vincent Toh Bi Irie, has hailed him acknowledging that the hospital will help them fight the pandemic.

Ivory Coast has reported over 500 COVID-19 cases with five deaths. They have begun to ramp up preparations in anticipation of possible huge jump in cases within the country.