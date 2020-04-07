COVID19: Jack Ma Makes Second Donation To Nigeria And Other African countries

Chinese Billionaire and founder of the Ali Baba Group has donated 500 ventilators to Nigeria and fifty-three other African countries.

He made the announcement on Twitter disclosing that this is his second donation to African countries which includes 200,000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, 1 million swabs and extraction kits as well as 500,000 gloves.

His tweet reads:Our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way.

“That includes 500 ventilators, 200K suits & face shields, 2K thermometers, 1M swabs & extraction kits and 500K gloves.”

