#COVID19: Jack Ma Makes Second Donation To Nigeria And Other African countries

April 7, 2020
 

Chinese Billionaire and founder of the Ali Baba Group has donated 500 ventilators to Nigeria and fifty-three other African countries.

He made the announcement on Twitter disclosing that this is his second donation to African countries which includes 200,000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, 1 million swabs and extraction kits as well as 500,000 gloves.

His tweet reads:Our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way.

“That includes 500 ventilators, 200K suits & face shields, 2K thermometers, 1M swabs & extraction kits and 500K gloves.”

"Our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way. That includes 500 ventilators, 200K suits & face shields, 2K thermometers, 1M swabs & extraction kits and 500K gloves. Thank you @AbiyAhmedAli @flyethiopian @AfricaCDC @WFP for your partnership. Stay safe Africa!"

