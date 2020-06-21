COVID19: Jigawa State Govt Lifts Ban On Interstate Movement

Jigawa State Government has lifted the ban on interstate travel and ordered for the immediate disband of all the security checkpoints in its border.
Governor Badaru Abubakar disclosed this on Saturday while briefing newsmen in Government House, Dutse.
According to him, the state presently has only one patient with active case in isolation centre.
This followed the discharge of seven COVID-19 patients from isolation centre after they have fully recovered.
The State Government had closed all its COVID-19 isolation centres.
The Governor, however, noted that the state COVID-19 response strategy is continuously yielding results.
He said: “As we ease lockdown, lift ban on weekly market days and allow interstate travel, it is also necessary to disband the security posts at our borders with immediate effect.
“Their expertise would be deployed if need arises as we continue this arduous journey against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.”
Badaru, therefore, expressed dismay on the manner at which people violate public safety measures.
He said the state will not hesitate to deal swiftly and decisively with erring individuals.
According to the latest figures published by Johns Hopkins University, 8,753,853 cases have been detected worldwide, with 462,088 deaths and 4,333,688 people have recovered.
Coronavirus cases in African have exceeded 295,000 cases as the death toll has surpassed 7,600. South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana have been the three worst affected countries on the continent. See figures below:
South Africa: 92,681 cases / 1,877 deaths
Nigeria: 19,808 cases / 506 deaths
Ghana: 13,203 cases / 70 deaths