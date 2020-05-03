0 comments

COVID19: Journalist’s Arrest in Akwa Ibom Linked With Press Silencing On Coronavirus

by on May 3, 2020
 

The detention and arrest of Journalist, Kufre Carter by DSS could be a sign of media silencing on Covid-19 by ‘Powerful Forces’ in Akwa Ibom according to Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo.

Fisayo Soyombo brought the issue to light on Twitter and also tweeted about the sacking of the Akwa Ibom state Epidemiologist who according to reports was sacked because he refused to falsify Covid-19 evidence in Akwa Ibom.

The refusal to test and media silencing culture being encouraged in Akwa Ibom could be counter productive and have a disastrous outcome in Akwa Ibom.

Public awareness and transparency are some of the tools used by the NCDC to educate Nigerians on the virus.

READ  #StopTheNCDCBill: Nigerians Complain About Bill to Strengthen NCDC - Complaints on Forceful Vaccination

Mr. Kufre Carter was detained by the DSS in Akwa Ibom after he circulated an Interview with a Doctor.

The Interview revealed allegations of cover up by the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel on Corona Virus figures in Akwa Ibom state.

Nigeria ranks 115 in the 2020 World Press Freedom Index and currently has 2388 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Covid-19 Update, Local


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 