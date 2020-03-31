COVID19: Kaduna Earmarks N500m For Relief To The Most Vulnerable In The State

Amid the coronavirus outbreak across the globe and in Nigeria, the Kaduna State Executive Council has adopted stringent measures by earmarking ₦500 million for relief to the most vulnerable population in the state.

This was contained in a tweet by the state’s Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat M. Baba.

She said members of the State Executive Council have also made various forms of pledges in addition to that, adding “This is certainly a great donation but we can do with more.”

She continueed: “I wish to specifically call on @SpeakerZailani of the @KADAssembly & other ranking members including Deputy Speaker @HonHazo & @leader_ksha @DogoInuwa to rally members to make contributions that will ease the lives of their constituents during these testing times.”

I wish to specifically call on @SpeakerZailani of the @KADAssembly & other ranking members including Deputy Speaker @HonHazo & @leader_ksha @DogoInuwa to rally members to make contributions that will ease the lives of their constituents during these testing times. — Hafsat M Baba (@HafsatMohBaba) March 31, 2020

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has so far confirmed 3 cases of the pandemic in the state as whole.