COVID19: Kaduna Eases Movement Restriction

Kaduna state government has relaxed its lockdown order, in order to enable residents restock.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai made the announcement, in a tweet via his official twitter handle, @GovKaduna, on Wednesday.

According to the tweet, restriction of movement in the state will be relaxed from 8am to 6pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting from today April 29.

A schedule of exemptions has also been attached to the Quarantine Orders as follows:

Citizens wearing face masks will be allowed go to pharmacies, shops and markets selling foods, so as to restock.

Traders must also wear face masks, and their customers are expected to observe social distancing.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 29, 2020