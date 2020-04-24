COVID19: Kaduna State Blocks All Inter-State Roads

kaduna state Government have blocked all interstate roads in the bid to curb the spread of the deadly corona virus.

This was reported by the popular Inside Kaduna twitter handle @InsideKaduna, who shared pictures of workers sealing the interstate roads. @InsideKaduna pleaded with travellers to discontinue their journeys to Kaduna and obey the simple rule of the pandemic which is to stay home and save lives. @Insidekaduna tweeted:

“Dear travelers Kaduna State is locking down. All interstate roads are being sealed. Please obey this simple advice. Please dont start your journey to Kaduna. Stay where you are. Stay safe. Lets stop the spread of this pandemic #Covid_19 #Covid19Out ~ @Dattijo cc @NCDCgov”

