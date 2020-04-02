COVID19: Kaduna State Govt Relaxes Restriction Of Movement

Kaduna State Government yesterday temporarily relaxed the curfew which was imposed throughout the state to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by, the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, which was contianed in a Twitter post by the official twitter handle of the state, @GovKaduna, said the restriction of movement will be eased from 3pm on Wednesday to 12 midnight on Thursday (today).

Statement by @DrHadiza Balarabe relaxing the restrictions on movement for today, Wednesday and Thursday this week. pic.twitter.com/OPUm2E6FCn — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 1, 2020

“This is to enable people stock up on food and other essentials,” she explained.

Continuing she said: “Subsequently, the restriction of movement will be lifted every Tuesday and Wednesday. Traders in food and other essentials will open their shops on these two days.”

Dr Balarabe who apologised for the inconveniences the restriction has caused, said the decision was taken because of the extraordinary times which was brought about by COVID-19.

She therefore appealed to the people of the State to still observe social distancing, avoid crowded places and to also wash their hands regularly.