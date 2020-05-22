COVID19: Kano Police Arrests, Prosecutes Over 400 InterState Lockdown Violators

The Commissioner of Police for Kano State, Mr Habu Ahmad said on Thursday that the state’s Police Command arrested and prosecuted 413 interstate movement violators and impounded 98 vehicles in one week. This is sequel to the enforcement of total lockdown operations to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahmad told newsmen on Thursday that the violators were held for disobeying interstate movement restriction order. He added all the defaulters had been prosecuted.

“The front lines bordered Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa and Bauchi States and are mapped out to checkmate and enforce the interstate movement restriction order,” he said.

According to him, 289 violators were arrested from Kaduna/Kano boundary, 64 violators from Katsina/Kano, while 30 from Jigawa/Kano and 30 violators from Bauchi/Kano boundary.

“Among the 289 violators from Kaduna/Kano border, 120 violators trekked from Kaduna to Kano, 58 tricycles, 80 motorcycles and 98 vehicles were impounded from the four borders of Kano”, Commissioner Ahmad said.

“Despite these developments, some commuters bypassed the checkpoints and followed unconventional routes including feeder roads and earth tracks”, he added.

“Strategies were reviewed and the command’s various community policing committee were adequately utilised to support the operations,” Ahmad continued.

In addition, he said the command on May 15 arrested 197 suspected criminals and recovered lots of arms and ammunition.

The commissioner assured Kano residents of the Police Force’s dedication to upholding the law, insisting that the lockdown operations and commitment had not affected the command’s crime-fighting efforts and discharge of its internal security mandate.



“We will continue to be committed and resolute in fighting all forms of crimes and criminality in the state in line with international best practice and rule of law,” he assured.

