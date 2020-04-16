COVID19: Kano Records First Death

Kano State Government has recorded its first COVID-19 related death since the outbreak of the deadly pandemic.



The Ministry made the announcement yesterday, April 15, via their official Twitter handle on Twitter. The Ministry state’s that the patient died at about 11:55pm on Wednesday, April 15.

The tweet reads:

”Wednesday, 15th April 2020. As at 11:55 pm, 1 death of #COVID19 has been recorded in @KanostateNg @NCDCgov @FMICNigeria @dawisu @NOA_Nigeria @Chikwe_I @NphcdaNG #StaySafeNigeria #StayHome”

There was also a correction on the number of cases in the sate to 21 by the Ministry as opposed to NCDC’s report of 16.