Covid19: Kano state government relaxes curfew

In a bid to enable people make last minute preparations ahead of Ramadan, the Kano state government has relaxed it’s curfew on the state.

In a statement by the deputy governor, Dr. Nasir Gawuna, he says that the relaxation became necessary so as to allow people to prepare adequately for the forthcoming Ramadan.

Twitter users have come out to condemn the curfew relaxation and are calling on the government to rescind it’s decision as it is a costly one.

The spread of the virus does not discriminate and in same vein does not go on break. Relaxing the curfew would only endanger the lives of more people and increase the cases of citizens diagnosed with the virus.