Covid19: Kano State Resumes Testing Today



According to Abubakar Sidiq Usman special assistant on New Media to the Senate President Dr Ahmad Lawan in a tweet response to a question on the testing capacity currently ongoing in Kano, Mr Usman made it clear to the question being asked stating that testing would resume today in the city of Kano and that previous samples had to be conveyed to Abuja for testing.

This comes as a shock being that Kano a significant city in the North would have at least a adequately furnished and equipped testing facility and enough test kits but that doesn’t seem to be the case according to the Special Advicer.

With the current situation in the city and with reports coming out,this is not a good development and the State Government has been soft in its handling of the epidemic. Proactive measures should have been put in place right from the onset as well as partnering with religious and traditional figures in helping sensitising their subjects on the dangers of the Covid 19 epidemic and how they can improve on their hygiene by staying safe and avoiding social gatherings.

Kano needs to start testing in mass if the state intends to overcome this dreaded epidemic.

