COVID19: Katsina Confirms Three New Cases

The Government of Katsina State has confirmed three new cases of #COVID19 in the state.

The Governor, Aminu Masari made the announcement Today, Friday 10.

The Governor stated that the new cases were among the 23 People who had contact with the state’s index case that died recently.

According to Masari, a total of 23 samples were sent for testing after the death of index case including the victim’s wife and two children.

“Already, the patients are being evacuated to an isolation center located at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, for treatment,” he said.

The Governor also said that Daura, which is the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s home town, has been locked down following the new cases.