COVID19: Katsina Government Lifts Ban On Friday Prayers, Advises Imams Against Prolonged Sermons

Following a stakeholders meeting with security agencies, muslim leaders and traditional rulers, the Government of Katsina State has lifted a ban on Friday prayers.

Imams have been advised against prolonged sermons. This is to ensure that their followers are discharged within short a period.

This was revealed via a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government Dr. Mustapha Inuwa.

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari however maintains that the prayers will be conducted under some health and security guidelines.

The statement read that people of Katsina State are also strongly advised to maintain the social distancing protocol and strictly obey all the rules and regulations provided by the health experts in fighting COVID-19.

