COVID19: Kogi State Records First 2 Cases

Kogi State has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus, BreakingTimes reports.
This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update, on Wednesday night.
The NCDC said the two cases were part of the 389 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Nigeria.
With the 389 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of confirmed infections in the country stands at 8,733.
The NCDC also said a total of 254 patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in the country.
It added that COVID-19 has spread to 35 states in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
BreakingTimes reports that Nigeria currently has 5,978 active cases of COVID-19.
“On the 27th of May 2020, 389 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“One new state (Kogi) has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 8733 cases have been confirmed, 2501 cases have been discharged and 254 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 389 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (256), Katsina (23), Edo (22), Rivers (14), Kano(13), Adamawa (11), Akwa Ibom (11), Kaduna(7), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (2), Plateau (2), Abia (2), Delta (2), Benue (2), Niger (2), Kogi (2), Oyo (2), Imo (1), Borno (1), Ogun (1), Anambra (1),” the Centre said.
As of 07pm on Wednesday, COVID-19 has killed at least 352,494 people worldwide since the outbreak first emerged in China last December.
A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed that at least 5,638,190 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,236,200 are now considered recovered.