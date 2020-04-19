COVID19: Kwara State Government Again Restricts Movements Only to Essential Services

The Kwara State Government took to their twitter account to once again remind its residents that vehicular movements are restricted to only trucks carrying food and drugs in the state.

“Kwara State Government on Sunday repeated that vehicular movements are restricted only to trucks ferrying foods and drugs, saying private and other commercial vehicles are barred and risk being arrested and prosecuted if found on the road. #Covid19KwaraUpdate” @kwaragovt tweeted.

Kayode Alabi, Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee, told a news briefing in Ilorin that the government is displeased with people violating the no-movement directive which he said had been pronounced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

The Deputy Governor and the Chairman of Kwara State Technical Committee, Kayode Alabi at a news briefing expressed disappointment at the residents continuous disobedience of non-government directive that was ordered in other to contain the spread of the Covid19.

Alabi Further stated that markets will remain open on specific days of the week for residents to restock food items and other essentials. He urged them to patronize markets near to their places of residence and movements to these markets will be on foot as anyone caught violating these rules will be prosecuted.

Alabi said the markets in the state remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 8a.m. and 12noon but residents are to walk down to markets in their neighbourhood without using vehicles.



"But there shall be no vehicular movements of any kind except for those on essential duties and trucks conveying foods and drugs and associated services earlier exempted. For emphasis, Okada, Keke Napep, taxi, private vehicles and other vehicular movements are disallowed.

Alabi recalled that the state had recorded five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to nine confirmed cases.

They had been in self isolation from where their samples were taken. As we speak, our hardworking rapid response team have since started aggressive contact tracing of persons who have had contacts with them. This is to prevent community transmission of the disease

arrested and prosecuted in the mobile courts." Egbetokun observed that the directives were in the interest of the people and said security agencies would ensure that those directives are implemented to the letter to save lives.

