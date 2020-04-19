COVID19: Kwara State Government Again Restricts Movements Only to Essential Services

The Kwara State Government took to their twitter account to once again remind its residents that vehicular movements are restricted to only trucks carrying food and drugs in the state.
“Kwara State Government on Sunday repeated that vehicular movements are restricted only to trucks ferrying foods and drugs, saying private and other commercial vehicles are barred and risk being arrested and prosecuted if found on the road. #Covid19KwaraUpdate” @kwaragovt tweeted.
The Deputy Governor and the Chairman of Kwara State Technical Committee, Kayode Alabi at a news briefing expressed disappointment at the residents continuous disobedience of non-government directive that was ordered in other to contain the spread of the Covid19.
Alabi Further stated that markets will remain open on specific days of the week for residents to restock food items and other essentials. He urged them to patronize markets near to their places of residence and movements to these markets will be on foot as anyone caught violating these rules will be prosecuted.