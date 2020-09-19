COVID19: Lagos Govt Approves Full Reopening Of Churches, Mosques, Cinemas

The Lagos State Government has ordered the full reopening of Mosques and Churches in the State.
The announcement was given recently by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday, at the state house in Marina, Lagos.
The Governor affirmed that Churches will now carry out midweek activities as Mosques will be allowed to perform five times a day prayer routine.
He said while fully reopening, that they are still expected to comply strictly to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Sanwo-Olu also approved the reopening of gyms and cinemas in Lagos state.
He although explained that cinemas, gyms will reopen with at least capacity of 33 percent.
According to him, there must be at least two vacant seats at cinemas, whereas the machines used in gym houses must be disinfected on regular basis.
He further stated that more decisions would be taken next month as to see reopening of other spots like bars, spas, public parks and event centres.